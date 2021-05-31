Co-accused in child abuse case arrested

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 30 May: The Yingkiong police have arrested the co-accused, identified as Miti Lego, wife of prime accused Lukbi Bojir, in connection with the recent child abuse case in Upper Siang HQ Yingkiong, informed IGP Chukhu Apa here this evening.

“However, the main accused is still absconding and a manhunt is continuing against him,” Apa said.

Sources informed that the police arrested Miti Lego from Hill Colony in Yingkiong, where she had been hiding. A team of the Pakke-Kessang police is reportedly leaving for Yingkiong on Monday to take her into custody, a police source said.

Both Bojir and his wife are teachers. They are accused of abusing and torturing an eight-year-old child. A zero FIR had been registered against them at the women’s police station in Itanagar, which was later forwarded to the Seijosa police station.

The accused went absconding ever since the case had been registered. Earlier, the state police had alerted all its superintendents of police in the districts about the Bojirs.