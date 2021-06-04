BMS-AP observes ‘Bengal Solidarity Day’

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Following the decision of the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), the state unit of the BMS (BMS-AP) on Thursday observed the ‘Bengal Solidarity Day’ in protest against the alleged attacks on the labour class by Trinamool Congress workers in the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Condemning the attack, the BMS-AP in memorandums to the West Bengal governor and chief minister demanded immediate action against those who perpetuated the violence on poor workers like fishermen, weavers and street vendors in West Bengal, and also demanded justice for the victims of violence.

“Things have not become normal even after one month,” the BMS-AP said, adding that attacks on the ordinary labour class are akin to attacks on basic human rights and fundamental rights.