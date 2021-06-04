Creation of new posts becoming a major issue

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Apparently, the creation of vacancies for posts in the newly created districts has currently become a major issue, with the All Kamle District Students’ Union (AKDSU) also raising the issue, seeking a clarification from the Kamle deputy commissioner.

In a representation to the DC, the AKDSU claimed that “no Group C vacancies posts are reflecting in Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) advertisement against vacancies posts notified on 10 May, 2021.”

The union questioned why no vacant post is being handed over to the APSSB for conducting recruitment examination against the district. It also claimed that no interview has been conducted since the creation of the district.

On being contacted, Kamle DC Adong Pertin clarified that till date the government has not sanctioned any post, “which is the reason for not reflecting of vacant posts against Kamle district in the APSSB’s advertisement.”