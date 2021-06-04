Capital police apprehend two drug peddlers, recover illegal arms and drugs

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: The capital police have apprehended two alleged drug peddlers and recovered illegal arms and drugs from their possession.

In sudden raids conducted in different locations of the capital by a police team, one Lokam Lulu was arrested from Damsite in Naharlagun. The police team also seized a country-made sophisticated automated pistol with seven live rounds of 7.32 calibre (without licence), 31.520 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 51,500 from Lulu’s possession, in the presence of a magistrate.

A case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station u/s 21 (b) NDPS Act and 25 (1-B) (a) Arms Act against him.

At Sood village, one Techi Joshon was arrested with 53.93 grams of suspected heroin and Rs 40,000 in cash, in the presence of EAC M Perme.

Three addicts, suspected to be customers of Joshon, were also detained. Another case has been registered at the Naharlagun police station u/s 21 (b)/27 (a) NDPS Act.

The police team was led by Naharlagun SDPO Dekio Gumja, and comprised OC Inspector Khiksi Yangfo, SI SS Jha, SI Giogi Tape, HC Iter Ngomdir and the Naharlagun police ‘ready party’.

Earlier, one Joseph Kino was also arrested from E Sector in Naharlagun with a huge amount of suspected heroin and cash.

Capital SP Jimmy Chiram has requested all denizens to extend their support and contact the capital police officers directly against drug abuse.

“Their names and addresses will be kept anonymous,” the SP said.