DMO urges vaccination beneficiaries to observe SOPs

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region DMO Dr Mandip Perme has appealed to all the eligible people going to the vaccination centres to get vaccines to maintain social distance and follow the SOPs.

Dr Perme informed the press here on Thursday that there is sufficient stock of vaccine, and that the vaccine is being administered shift-wise.

“As of now, we are able to vaccinate around 5,000 people on a daily basis, and we hope the trend continues in the coming days till the stock lasts,” he said.

The DMO further said that till date, 53,294 people have received vaccination in the ICR. “Out of this, 45,651 have got the first dose, while 7,643 have received their second dose. 11,505 people in the age category of 18 to 44 years have received the first dose of the vaccine till now,” said the DMO.

He said coupons will be issued to all the incoming beneficiaries, specifying time slots, so that there is no rush and social distancing is properly maintained.

Further, he urged those who have not been tested for Covid-19 to go for testing in their respective areas when the rapid response team and the flying squad conduct tests.