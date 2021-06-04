Dr Pinom Ering selected as assistant prof at IIT Bombay

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Dr Pinom Ering has been selected as an assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. She is the first woman from Arunachal to be teaching at the prestigious institution.

Hailing from Pasighat in East Siang district, Dr Ering is the daughter of Tapi Ering and Omem Ering. She did her schooling from GTC Pasighat and the government secondary school, then went on to study BTech at the NERIST, and later did postgraduation in civil engineering, with specialization in geotechnical engineering, from the Indian Institute of Science in Bangalore.

Speaking to The Arunachal Times on Thursday, Dr Ering informed that she will also be the first woman faculty member in technical engineering at the IIT Bombay.

“Everyone there is also happy that there will finally be a lady faculty in the technical engineering department,” she added.

Talking about her future aspirations and challenges, Dr Ering said, “Challenges there will be different. As I understand, I have just touched a glass ceiling through this achievement. There’s a lot I have to achieve. In academia, or being a scientist, there are a lot of things science will help us to do, which will help the people of the state and humanity as a whole. So there are still a lot of things to achieve,” she stated.

On being asked what advice she would give to those pursuing masters or PhD in engineering or civil engineering discipline, she said, “One should be very passionate about research and science because PhD is a long journey. At times, you become very frustrated if you can’t get the results, so it’s not a cakewalk. It is important that one remains passionate about one’s work; only then will it really help one achieve great heights.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has congratulated Dr Ering on her achievement. The DCM in a tweet said, “She is an inspiration for the young generations who would like to pursue their career in the field of education and research. My best wishes.”