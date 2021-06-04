Mayor distributes essentials to FLWs

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang on Thursday distributed essential commodities to the families of the frontline workers (FLW) of the corporation.

The mayor distributed essential commodities to at least 200 family members of the FLWs of the IMC.

Besides distributing essential commodities, he assured to look into their grievance regarding irregular payment of salaries as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Phassang chaired a meeting with the corporators to review the Covid-19 situation in the capital region. The corporators presented briefs on the numbers of cases, issues, and various grievances. They also provided updates on the vaccination drives and the rapid antigen tests status in their wards.

Apart from this, the problems of water supply and electricity in the ICR were discussed with the executive engineers concerned and the ICR administration during a virtual meeting on Thursday.