School properties stolen by miscreants: BEO

ITANAGAR, 3 Jun: Block Educational Officer (BEO) Nabam Shelly informed that “taking advantage of the current situation, many properties of schools, like benches, tables, fans, etc, have been stolen by miscreants.”

This was informed to Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom during a virtual meeting convened to interact with various line department officers on Thursday to take stock of the functioning of their offices.

As the state government has declared vacation of schools till 15 June in view of the Covid pandemic, the DC also asked the DDSE to inform regarding issues that need immediate attention.

After being apprised by DDSE Mallo Yam Gollo regarding damages caused to schools due to recent storms and incessant rain, the DC asked her to submit the school damage report with a proper write-up, mentioning the cause of damage, date of occurrence, etc.

While interacting with other officers, many issues were discussed, including the current pandemic situation. (DIPRO)