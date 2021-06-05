One dies in road accident

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: In a tragic road accident, one Taha Dobin (35), who was serving as a junior engineer, died on Thursday night at Chandranagar here.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 11:30 pm, when the Tata Sumo that Dobin along with some friends was in hit an earthmover of the TK company parked on the highway near the Chandranagar bridge, near the Jio office. Dobin sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the RK Mission Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The police are investigating the incident.

Meanwhile, the Bagang Abu Youth Welfare Society (BAYWS) has expressed shock and sorrow over the untimely demise of the engineer. Terming it a great and irreparable loss to the society, the BAYWS extended condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

It meanwhile vehemently condemned the authority concerned for “negligently parking the earthmover in the middle of the road, leading to the accident.”

The BAYWS appealed to the law enforcing authority to immediately investigate the case and unearth the actual cause of the death.