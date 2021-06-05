Nodal officers to be appointed to ensure vaccination in villages

ZIRO, 4 Jun: To improve the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in Lower Subansiri, officers of the district will be made nodal officers “for vaccination of villages where refusal cases have been identified.”

The decision was taken during a district task force meeting on Covid-19 vaccination held at Gyati Takka General Hospital here on Friday.

The nodal officers shall coordinate with the ZPMs/PRI members, HGBs/GBs, vaccination teams, ASHAs and anganwadi workers and try to convince the villagers to take the vaccine. “Consequent upon convincing of the refusal cases, the nodal officers shall coordinate with the DMO and schedule vaccination sessions in their villages,” it was decided during the meeting.

Chairing the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Somcha Lowang appealed to the people of the district who are above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.

“The only way to protect ourselves against this dreaded virus, its future waves and protect our younger generation is through vaccination. Therefore, this campaign has to be a people’s campaign,” she said.

Noting that the vaccination coverage status in the rural areas is much better than in the towns, she called for intensifying the vaccination drives in and around Ziro, Old Ziro and Yazali.

DRCHO (in-charge) Dr Radhe Anku informed that the line listing and door-to-door survey for people above 45 years of age and their vaccination status, which began a week ago, is almost complete in Lower Subansiri district.

Out of the 6,822 listed target beneficiaries of 45 years and above, only 1,748 are left out.

“With the appointment of nodal officers for vaccination in all the villages, we are confident that these 1,748 refusal cases will be convinced and the district shall achieve the vaccination target,” she added.

She further informed that 30 active Covid vaccination centres (CVC) have been set up in the district. Apart from setting up the CVCs, 13 outreach sessions for Covid vaccination have been held at Dado, Rubdi, Takam Pass, Pitapool, Potin, Possa, Rub and NEEPCO Colony, and two sessions have been held at Hong, Linia, Gandhi secondary school in Salang, and Bulla village.

Issues like vaccination of prisoners, modalities for vaccinating those who are 45 years and above but do not have valid documents, and manpower distribution for the vaccination campaign were discussed in detail.

Among others, DMO Dr Tage Kanno, MS Dr Kime Horming and SP Harsh Indora attended the meeting. (DIPRO)