E/Siang DA sets up circle-wise Covid care banks

PASIGHAT, 4 Jun: Principal Health Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan launched Covid care banks (CCB) for each of the eight circles of East Siang district, along with ‘weekly fever survey’, during a virtual review meeting of the district core committee on Covid-19 on Friday.

During the review meeting, Dr Chauhan took stock of the overall Covid-19 management, including vaccination status, availability of oxygen and medicines, and the status of the dedicated Covid hospital in the district.

He commended Aohali village in Mebo circle, Runne and Sibut villages in Yagrung circle, 12 Mile in Sille-Oyan circle and Mane and Sido-Tene villages in Kora circle “for 100 percent achievement in vaccination status for the people of 45 years and above.”

East Siang DC Dr Kinny Singh informed that the district administration has decided to set up a CCB in each of the eight circles “with digital thermometer, pulse oxygen, oxygen concentrator, surgical masks and sanitizers for the needy section of the society.”

“From this CCB, the needy section can take up equipment like oximeters, thermometers free of cost for monitoring their health status and return back to the CCB after they test Covid-19 negative,” she said.

The fund for the CCBs has been arranged from the amount collected as penalty from Covid-19 SOP violators, the DC informed.

The DC also handed over anti-Covid and fever survey kits for malaria and JE, provided by the district disaster management authority.

A total of 15 ‘weekly fever survey teams’ will carry out Covid-19, malaria and JE tests in the rural areas.

East Siang district has achieved 92.09 percent vaccination coverage of those aged 45 and above, the DC said, adding that efforts are on to further step up various initiatives “to boost the vaccination coverage for the 18 plus and above and all other eligible beneficiaries.”

The DC also received thermal scanners, oxymeters and gloves from district Covid-19 nodal officer Arvind Pangging. The medical equipments were donated to the dedicated Covid care hospital by the 2000-2002 batch students of the IGJHSS.

Local MLA Kaling Moyong spoke on the role and contribution of NGOs and individuals in the fight against Covid-19. (DIPRO)