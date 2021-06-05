Two drug peddlers arrested, 480 gms of contraband substances seized

NAMSAI, 4 Jun: The police here in Namsai district have apprehended two drug peddlers in the last two days and seized a whopping 480 grams of contraband substances from their possession.

On Friday, the police received information that one Bipul Duwarah (39), suspected to be a drug peddler, was proceeding towards Nongkhon village in Namsai district from Bordumsa, Assam, on a motorcycle with contraband substances.

Accordingly, a naka was placed at Nongkhon Charali by SI AN Singh, Head Constables JP Tiwari and AK Pandey, and Constable O Tayeng, along with Mahadevpur EAC NL Naam.

Duwarah was intercepted at the naka, and upon search the police recovered a large polythene pouch, weighing approximately 400 grams, that contained a pink-coloured powdery substance, suspected to be brown sugar.

“The value of the contraband substance in the local market is approximately Rs 4,00,000,” the police informed.

A case u/s 21 (c) NDPS Act has been registered at the Mahadevpur police station for further investigation. Duwarah has been arrested and the recovered contraband substance along with the motorcycle has been seized.

In another incident, on 3 June, a police team led by Namsai Police Station OC Inspector CB Rai, along with the police station’s ‘ready party’ conducted a raid in the house of one Dimbaswar Chetia and recovered approximately 80 grams of opium smeared in cloth.

A case u/s 17 (b) NDPS Act has been registered. The accused has been arrested and the recovered contraband substance has been seized.