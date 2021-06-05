3 more succumb to Covid-19, death toll reaches 122

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: Three more people succumbed to Covid-19 on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 122.

As per the DHS report, a 14-year-old female patient with comorbidity from the Itanagar capital region (ICR) died at the DCH in Chimpu on 3 June. She had tested Covid-19 positive through RAT on 3 June at the flu clinic of RKMH. Her vaccination status is nil.

A 65-year-old female patient with comorbidities from East Siang died at the DCH in Pasighat. She had tested positive through RAT on 29 May. The patient was not vaccinated.

Further, an 84-year-old male from Lower Siang died at the DCH in Likabali on 3 June. The patient had tested positive through TrueNat at the flu clinic of the DCH in Likabali on 1 June. He died of acute respiratory distress syndrome with Covid pneumonia. His vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, the state on Friday reported 404 Covid-19 cases, while 145 Covid-19 patients in various districts were declared recovered or discharged the same day.

Of the total positive cases, 145 are symptomatic.

Changlang has the highest 102 positive cases, followed by 52 cases in the ICR, and 38 cases in Namsai.

Longding with 14 percent has the highest positivity rate.

Also, on Friday, a total of 8,978 samples were collected from the entire state (see full bulletin)