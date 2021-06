MONIGONG, 5 Jun: EAC Sadung Gyadu and engineer Minli Tato distributed food grains for the months of May and June to all AAY and PHH ration card holders of Monigong circle in Shi-Yomi district on 4 June.

The circle has 122 AAY and 713 PHH ration card holders, and 42.70 and 125.60 quintals of food grains were distributed to them, respectively.

The distribution had to be speeded up in anticipation of more damages in the coming months and food scarcity in the border areas. (DIPRO)