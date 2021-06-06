Meeting on augmenting vaccination held

BARANGANG, 5 Jun: In a bid to speed up the Covid-19 vaccination drive in Shi-Yomi district, a district level orientation programme on ‘augmentation of Covid-19’ was held here on 4 June.

The DMO, the DRCHO and the IDSP DSO spoke in detail on the vaccination schedule, location of centres and distribution of manpower at various centres to speed up the vaccination process in the district.

All MOs, supervisors from the ICDS, BCM and BDM of all blocks, and ASHAs of Mechuka were given detailed briefings on the occasion. (DIPRO)