Edn dept yet to initiate action against absconding teacher

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: The education department is apparently dilly-dallying in initiating suo moto action against accused teacher Lukbi Bojir, who is still absconding, in connection with PS Seijosa Case No 04/21 u/s 363/326/34 IPC, read with Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act and Section 14 of the Child Labour Act.

The Seijosa police have added the case under Section 6 of the POCSO Act, 2012, after receiving the medical legal certificate (MLC) from the medical board. The police reportedly received the MLC on Wednesday.

A police source informed that the MLC report confirmed that Bojir, a trained graduate teacher, who had taken the child from her parents to give her education, sexually assaulted the minor girl.

The accused has been avoiding arrest ever since the victim’s father lodged an FIR against him.

On being asked why the education department has not initiated any action against Bojir so far, Education Commissioner Niharika Rai said she has already asked her subordinate to initiate action against him.

Co-accused Miti Lego, wife of Lukbi Bojir, was arrested by the Yingkoing police on 29 May from Yingkiong in Upper Siang district. She has been brought to the Seijosa police station for interrogation.