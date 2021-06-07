L/Subansiri DA de-notifies containment with restrictions

ZIRO, 6 Jun: The Lower Subansiri district administration has issued an order de-notifying the containment order in the district with some restrictions.

As per the new order, no individual will be allowed to move in public places from 3 pm to 5 am. There will be restricted movement of individuals/vehicles during this period in the market, township areas, and shops in the colonies and villages, “except for those who are issued passes by the DC on exigencies,” the order said.

The shops and markets across the district will be allowed to operate from 5 am to 9 am, while hotels and restaurants will be allowed to open till 2 pm for home delivery and takeaway services.

The earlier order declaring the Old Ziro market, Kudung Barang, the entire NEEPCO Colony, New Pitapool and Toll Tanio village in Yazali circle as micro-containment zones will remain in force.

The administration has notified Suluya, Nenchalaya, Dillang, Potin, Pitapool Colony, Chodh, Chulyu, Rub, Old Pitapool, Tago, Pei, Dodo and A Sector, Yazali as buffer zones, where public and vehicular movement has been completely banned. (DIPRO)