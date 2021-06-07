ACF urges Christian orgs to create awareness about Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) president Toko Teki has appealed to various Christian organizations and their leaders not to take Covid-19 lightly and make every effort to create awareness among the people regarding it.

Speaking to the press here on Sunday, Teki said the state government is doing whatever is possible to save lives and now it is time for the citizens to take it forward.

“The major part of the state, including the ICR, opens tomorrow when the lockdown ends. It is the duty of each citizen to continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour,” said the ACF president.

He urged the people of the state to listen to health experts and not believe in rumour-mongering. “Too much wrong information regarding Covid-19 is being circulated on social media. Don’t believe them. Also, please get vaccinated at the first given opportunity,” he added.

Further, Teki urged the citizens to stop spreading hatred against doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.

The ACF on Sunday arranged dinner for the 135 staffers of the DCH in Chimpu. The AFC president termed it “a small step of extending gratitude to the staff of DCH Chimpu for their immense contribution in the battle against Covid-19.”

The nodal officer of the Chimpu DCH, Dr Tamar Paleng, thanked the ACF for supporting and motivating them.

“This kind of motivation is much needed for the frontline workers. We have been fighting against Covid-19 for the last one year and will continue the battle in the coming months. Such a gesture will definitely boost our morale,” said Dr Paleng.