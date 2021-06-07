Namsai relaxes lockdown measures, all shops to close by 2 pm or face closure

NAMSAI, 6 Jun: Relaxing the lockdown measures in Namsai district, Deputy Commissioner RK Sharma has issued new guidelines, putting a complete ban on the movement of individuals from 3 pm to 5 am daily till 1 July.

As per the order, all shops and commercial establishments will shut down at 2 pm on all days and businesses that do not comply with the order will be shut down immediately without being served any notice.

Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries are allowed to entertain dine-in guests only up to 2 pm. They can allow outside guests up to 2 pm only, after which only in-house guests of hotels or resorts may be given room service.

“While no weekly/daily market (footpath) shall operate, vegetable vendors will be allowed to operate in the Sunday market location only up to 2 pm. They are to be spaced about two metres from each other while maintaining all SOPs strictly,” the order read.

All other mandis, including the one in 2nd Mile, will remain closed until further orders.

Meat and fish markets will remain closed. However, home delivery of these items will be allowed on production of pass issued by the Namsai DVO.

Delivery of essential goods through e-commerce will be allowed to continue for the whole day with observance of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Cold storages and warehouses are allowed to remain open after 2 pm, and movement of commercial vehicles carrying goods to such storage units is permitted. However, sales counters, showrooms, etc, attached to these warehouses or cold storages shall not operate after 2 pm.

All government offices will function till 2 pm with 30 percent staff on a roster basis.

However, the restrictions are not applicable to essential or emergency services and departments and those going for Covid-19 vaccination with proof of session/site registration.

“Additionally, in case the test positivity of Covid-19 in any territory of Namsai district area reaches or remains above 5 percent or more in the preceding one-week average, the district magistrate may, in consultation with the department of health & family welfare, notify such area(s) as complete containment (lockdown) or micro-containment zones(s),” it read.

All religious places shall remain closed till further orders. Marriages, religious functions and last rites will also be only allowed in the presence of maximum 10 persons.

All public transport services will be allowed to operate with only upto 30 percent occupancy. Auto/electric rickshaws, cycle rickshaws and taxis shall operate with one driver and two passengers, observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Pillion riding will be completely prohibited on two-wheelers, except if the pillion riders are women or children.