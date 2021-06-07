Lockdown extended in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 6 Jun: Upper Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Mika Nyori has issued an order extending the complete containment (lockdown) in the entire district for five days, from 5 am of 7 June to 5 am of 12 June.

“During the period of the lockdown, the movement of emergency/essential services and other services/functioning of offices and all other provisions will remain the same as given in earlier orders,” the order read.

The validity of permits/passes issued in respect of essential services/home delivery, e-commerce services, etc, has also been extended for five days.

Commercial vehicles carrying building/construction materials are permitted to enter the district during the lockdown period with one driver and one handyman “having RAT negative report of last 72 hours along with other necessary documents,” it read. (DIPRO)