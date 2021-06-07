State records higher recovery rate than positive cases, two deaths reported

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: The state recorded higher recovery rate than positive cases for the second consecutive day on Sunday, while the death toll increased to 125 after two persons succumbed to the infection.

As many as 381 persons recovered from the disease on Sunday, while the number of fresh cases reported on the day was 223.

The Itanagar capital region reported the highest 88 cases, followed by Papum Pare with 34 cases.

Twenty-eight cases were reported from Changlang, 11 each from Lower Siang and Upper Subansiri, nine each from East Kameng and Lohit, six each from Tawang, West Kameng and Kra Daadi, three each from Anjaw, Dibang Valley, East Siang and Upper Siang, and one each from Lower Subansiri, Namsai and Pakke-Kessang.

A total of 5,758 samples were tested on Sunday and the positivity rate was 3.87 percent.

The state’s total active cases stand at 3,593. (see bulletin)

The deaths were reported from the DCH in Chimpu and from Pangin.

The person who died in the Chimpu DCH was a 55-year-old man, and he had tested positive for the virus on 4 June. The other person was an 85-year-old man. He had tested positive for Covid on 29 May at the Pangin CHC flu clinic and was in home isolation.