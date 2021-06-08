360 Covid+ve cases recorded on Monday, ICR back to 5% positivity rate

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The state recorded 360 Covid-19 positive cases on Monday, with 151 of them being symptomatic.

With 74 cases, the Itanagar capital region (ICR) reported a 5 percent positivity rate – one percent higher than it was on Saturday and Sunday.

This was followed by 30 cases in Changlang and 25 cases each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri.

At 14 percent, Pakke-Kessang currently has the highest positivity rate.

As per the health department, 513 people also recovered on the day. No deaths were reported (see bulletin).

As of Monday, 58,440 people in the age group of 18-44 years had been vaccinated with their first dose, 1,55,249 people in the 45 years and above category had been vaccinated with their first dose, and 35,994 people in the said category received their second dose.

The abovementioned vaccination numbers do not include healthcare workers and frontline workers.