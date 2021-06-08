Persons who carried out illegal earth-cutting directed to clear blockages

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: Itanagar Capital Region Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom on Monday informed that those who carried out illegal earth-cutting on the Itanagar-Hollongi highway, causing massive landslides, have been directed to clear the blockages.

Potom said illegal earth-cutting has become a major menace in the ICR.

“Strong action will be taken against such people. We are exploring possibilities of booking such people under the Unlawful Activities Act and have proposed it to the government,” said the DC.

On Monday, the DC held a meeting with the engineers of the PWD highway department and took stock of the damages caused due to heavy rainfall.

“We reviewed the status of the highway, right from Hollongi upto Banderdewa. Necessary instructions have been passed to keep the highway open 24/7,” said the DC.

He once again appealed to the people living near vulnerable places to move to safer locations.

“The rain has been relentless. I urge people to either shift to relief camps set up by the district administration or stay with their relatives for some time. Relief camps have been set up at the Arunodaya school in Itanagar and the government higher secondary school in Kankar Nallah in Naharlagun,” he said.