ASU provides rations to over 500 stranded students during lockdown period

ZIRO, 8 Jun: The Apatani Students’ Union (ASU) under its ‘Helping hands’ mission provided rations and essential commodities to more than 500 stranded students during the lockdown period.

The union had launched the mission in collaboration

with the All Lower Subansiri District Students’ Union on 26 May to help out the students who were stuck in the Itanagar capital region and Ziro-Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

It thanked social activist Puna Thapa, of Ziro, for supporting the mission by sponsoring essential commodities, and the Apatani Students’ Union Rajiv Gandhi University for helping with the distribution of the ration items in the ICR.