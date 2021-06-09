E/Siang DCC providing free meals to HCWs, patients

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The East Siang District Congress Committee (DCC) is assisting the district administration by providing free dinner to the healthcare workers (HCW) at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) here and at the Covid care centre, and to the patients undergoing treatment at the DCH.

The DCC Covid monitoring team, led by DCC president Oni Tamuk, has formed a dedicated team of volunteers for the task.

The provision of free meals began on 4 June and will continue till 4 July. Also, free light refreshments are being provided to the police personnel “manning every turns of Pasighat during curfew” from 8 June to 30 June, the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) informed in a release.

“The hygienic and quality meal supplied by the DCC Covid monitoring team is highly appreciated by the HCWs,” the APCC said.

“Mebo MLA Lombo Tayeng, Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering and former minister Bosiram Siram have their funding star in their tremendous philanthropic effort,” it said, adding that DC Dr Kinny Singh and SP Sumit Kumar Jha have also expressed appreciation for the DCC’s selfless service.