War against Covid-19 can only be won through full vaccination: DC

LONGDING, 8 Jun: Longding DC Bani Lego sought support and cooperation from the village chiefs and local leaders to make the vaccination drive a success, saying that the war against Covid-19 can be won only through full vaccination.

On Tuesday, Lego visited Chanu village in Chubam circle to take stock of the ongoing outreach session for vaccination against Covid-19. He interacted with the medical officials engaged in the vaccination drive and urged them to convince the people to get vaccinated through proper counselling.

He also interacted with the people at the vaccination centre and told them that getting vaccinated is an important tool in the fight against the raging pandemic. He advised the villagers to not believe in rumours and fake information being circulated on social media about the anti-Covid vaccines.

Chubam CO Jananko Tingwa informed that vaccine awareness programmes are being organized in collaboration with various stakeholders to increase the vaccination rate in the circle “to cent percent.”

Outreach vaccine sessions are being held by the district administration in collaboration with the health department with the aim of vaccinating all the people of the district. (DIPRO)