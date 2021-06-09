One Covid death on Tuesday, state’s toll at 126

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: A 27-year-old female with comorbidity succumbed to Covid-19 on Monday night at the dedicated Covid hospital, taking the state’s total death tally to 126.

As per the health department, which released the detail on Tuesday, the woman had complaints of fever, cough, vomiting and weakness on 1 June and was tested at the flu clinic of Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences in Naharlagun on the same day.

She was shifted to the DCH on 3 June, and passed away due to acute respiratory distress syndrome and shock with Covid pneumonia on 7 June – within a week of testing positive – at around 9:30 pm.

The state also reported 304 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday, with 122 of them being symptomatic.

Changlang recorded 51 cases, followed by 39 cases in the Itanagar capital region and 33 cases in West Kameng.

Changlang’s positivity rate jumped from 3 percent on Monday to 7 percent on Tuesday. (see bulletin)