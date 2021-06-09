Food processing units installed in C’lang

CHANGLANG, 8 Jun: Four food processing units funded by the NERCORMP have been installed and tested in Changlang district.

The units are the spice drying, processing and packaging unit in Jungsam village; the centralized grading, sorting and packaging/chips-making unit in New Changlang village, which will be operated by CBO Natural Resource Management Group Association; the food and fruit processing and packaging unit and the bakery unit in Old Changlang village, which will both be operated by SHGs under the Changlangkan SHG Federation; and the centralized sorting, grading, processing and packaging/chips-making unit in New Yanman village, which will be operated by CBO Kharsang Area Cluster NaRM-G Association.

The units will be operated by CBO members under the FPO, Tissue Cooperative Society Ltd.

Twenty-five food processing and allied units under the NERCORMP are also in the process of installation and test run.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav visited the spice drying, processing and packaging unit in Jungsam village and congratulated the CBO members. (DIPRO)