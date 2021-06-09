Moyong distributes protective gears to FLWs

PASIGHAT, 8 Jun: Local MLA Kaling Moyong on Tuesday visited Bakin Pertin General Hospital, the urban health centre, and the Balek and Yagrung PHCs and distributed face shields, masks, hand gloves and sanitizers to the frontline workers (FLW).

The second phase of vaccination for those in the age group of 18 to 44 years was carried out on Tuesday.

Moyong, accompanied by PMC Chief Councillor Okiyam Moyong Borang, mandal president Asar Padun, ZPM Tamut Tasung and PMC Councillor Okeng Tayeng also visited Berung village and distributed health kits to all the 87 households there.

The East Siang district administration recently declared the village as a containment zone.

The MLA commended the selfless services being rendered by the FLWs in the fight against the pandemic, and urged the people to strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get vaccinated against Covid-19. (DIPRO)