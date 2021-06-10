All 45+ people of New Tupi village in Tirap take Covid-19 vaccine

NEW TUPI, 9 Jun: New Tupi village in Longo circle of Tirap district has become the first village in the district to achieve 100 percent Covid vaccination of people aged 45 years and above.

A record number of 115 persons were also vaccinated on Wednesday at the Kapu PHC in Longo circle.

One-on-one counselling sessions on the benefits of Covid-19 vaccination were also held at the vaccination centre for those who were reluctant to take the vaccine.

Longo CO Ripi Doni expressed appreciation for the ASHAs, anganwadi workers, panchayat members, the village chief, GBs and the medical officer of the circle “for their hard work in making the vaccination drive successful.”

The CO expressed hope that the people of other villages would also come forward for vaccination. (DIPRO)