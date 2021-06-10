Pvt schools under duress because of pandemic

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The Arunachal unit of the All Private School and Children Welfare Association (APSCWA) held a meeting recently to discuss various grievances being faced by the private schools during the pandemic.

In the meeting, various challenges being faced during the pandemic were discussed, including non-payment of dues by parents, leading to schools being on the verge of shutting down.

The school management committees are not able to afford the salaries of the staffs and pay other expenditures incurred in maintaining the schools. They also informed that “the government has not exempted the private schools from insurances, road taxes, fitness of school vehicles, electricity and water bill, even though the schools remain closed since the lockdown began.”

The association said it has decided to write letters to PM Narendra Modi and CM Pema Khandu to take the matter seriously and extend a helping hand to all the private schools of Arunachal.

The meeting was attended by Syed Shamael Ahmad (APSCWA national president), Yowa Bullet (state president), Ruby Tadii (state vice president), Jumta Hankar (state general secretary), Ranjit Pradhan (state convenor) and more than 75 members from various district units.