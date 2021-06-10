Biological Diversity Day celebrated

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The Northeast regional centre of GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment and the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre jointly celebrated the International Day of Biological Diversity and ‘Bharat Ka Amrut Mahotsav’.

Online competitions in painting, photography and short article writing were organized to mark the event. The short article writing competition was on the theme ‘We’re part of the solution – for biodiversity conservation’. The painting competition was themed ‘Protect plants and animals – Protect nature’, and the photography competition was on the theme ‘Biodiversity of Northeast India’.

Besides several entries from Northeast India, mostly from Arunachal and Assam, entries were also received from Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telengana, Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Anie Kashyap (Class 5, Gurukul Grammar Senior Secondary School, Guwahati, Assam) won the painting competition in the junior category, while Rituparno Roy (Class 8, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara, Assam) and Sajal Jain (Class 8, Agra Public School, Agra, UP) stood second, and Shruti Singha (Class 7, Guwahati Public School, Guwahati), R Sayali (Class 8, Montfort Mat HS School) and Shreyas Dutta (Class 8, Delhi Public School, Duliajan, Assam) won the third prize.

In the senior category of the painting competition, Apoorva Singh (Class 9, Delhi Public School, Duliajan, Assam) won the first prize, Aayush Kumar Jha (Class 11, DAV Public School, Assam) and Banasmita Kashyap (Class 9, Guwahati Public School) won the second prize, and R Rahul (Class 12, Sai Mat HS School, Madipakkam, Chennai) and Tabin Choudhury (Class 9, Shrimanta Shankar Academy Dispur) won the third prize.

In the photography competition, Prem Chetri (junior executive, Dalmia Cemant Bharat Ltd), Nabarisha Bora (Class 12, SAI RNS Academy, Guwahati) and Diganta Kumar Sarma (Assistant Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, Assam) won the top three positions, respectively.

In the short article writing contest, Anurag Vishwakarma (PhD scholar, NERIST forestry department, Nirjuli, Arunachal), Nich Nency (MSc 2nd semester, NEHU, Shillong, Meghalaya) and Dr Kago Gambo (Associate Professor, political science department, DNGC, Itanagar) stood first, second and third, respectively.

The winners were awarded cash prizes and certificates.