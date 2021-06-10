Union seeks clarification on Group C posts

LEMMI, 9 Jun: The All Pakke-Kessang District Students’ Union has sought a written clarification from the Pakke-Kessang district administration within seven days on why Group C posts for the district have not been advertised till date.

“Recruitment in Group C posts for the newly created Pakke-Kessang district through the APSSB has not been advertised for two consecutive times in May and June,” the union said, and requested the administration to disclose the “current vacancy status of Group C posts for the district.”

The union in a representation to the DC on Tuesday also appealed to the administration to accord top priority to recruitment “as the number of unemployed is rising rapidly in the district.”