Depts carry out maintenance of hydel

MECHUKA, 10 Jun: A team comprising members of the APEDA, the power department and the hydropower department carried out maintenance work on the existing system of the Yorko hydel in Shi-Yomi district on Thursday.

The maintenance work was carried out to enhance and add to the power demand by drawing supply from the hydel.

The departments informed that a few more works are to be carried out, and that the power to adjoining villages will be fed by this hydel, so that the load on the power house gets reduced.

The transformer of Mechuka village has also been brought down to West Siang HQ Aalo to sort out some technical problems. The departments have urged the consumers to bear with the inconvenience. (DIPRO)