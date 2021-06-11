Community empowerment prog held

PASIGHAT, 10 Jun: The College of Horticulture & Forestry (CHF) here in East Siang district recently organized a programme on ‘community empowerment through distribution of technology’.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, his Manipur counterpart Nongthombam Biren Singh, and local MLA Kaling Moyong joined the programme through the virtual mode, the CHF said in a release.

The CHF has linked more than 100 farmers through the online mode and 11 representative farmers from six adopted villages of East Siang district through the offline mode.

CHF Dean Prof BN Hazarika distributed planting materials (fruit saplings, vegetable seeds, medicinal plants, etc), vermicompost, bio-control agents, mushroom spawn and tools like ridger, sanitizer, masks and gloves.

The programme was centrally conducted under the leadership of Dr Anupam Mishra, vice chancellor of the Central Agricultural University, Imphal (Manipur).