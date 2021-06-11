Karateka’s death mourned

LEMMI, 10 Jun: The Pakke-Kessang District Olympic Association (PKDOA) has deeply mourned the demise of the first karate black belt holder of the district, Tacho Techi Tara, who passed away following a prolonged illness at the district hospital in Seppa in East Kameng district on Wednesday.

Tara is survived by two daughters and a son.

Born in Pasa village, he was the son-in-law of former minister Hari Natung. The PKDOA conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.