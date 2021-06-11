Training prog on e-office held

ITANAGAR, 10 Jun: A training programme on e-office was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, APSACS project director Dr Riken Rina said that e-office would help in speeding up the file process while maintaining transparency at the same time. “Every official needs to learn e-office in order to make it successful,” he said.

Nodal officer for e-office in the health department, Dr Nabam Peter explained the technicalities involved in e-office. He explained the procedure through a practical demonstration in which the e-office account of the project director was made operational.

APSACS deputy director (IEC) Tashor Pali said that “the e-office with the advancement of technology will become sine qua non for any establishment in the coming days. Once it is on board and materialized, the e-office will make work of the office easier and faster.”

All the officers and officials from the APSACS, the SBTC, bio-waste management, and the State Drug Control Society took part in the training programme.