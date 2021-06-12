5 more succumb to Covid-19, death toll reaches 138

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The state reported five more Covid-19 deaths on Friday, taking the death toll to 138.

The deceased include a 65-year-old female patient and four male patients aged 45, 52, 63 and 42 years old.

According to the DHS report, the 65-year-old female patient from Changlang died at the DCHC in Changlang on Friday. She had tested positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the district hospital in Changlang on 10 June. She had received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on 21 April.

A 45-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Namsai died at the AMCH in Dibrugarh, Assam. He had tested positive through RAT on 5 June and had been referred to the AMCH on 10 June. His vaccination status is nil.

A 52-year-old male patient from Tawang died at the 181 military hospital (MH) in Dahung in West Kameng. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Tawang district hospital on 27 May and had been referred to Dahung on the same day.

A 63-year-old male patient with comorbidity from Tawang also died at the 181 MH, Dahung. He had tested Covid positive through RAT at the flu clinic of the Jang CHC on 16 May. He had been referred to the 181 MH on 20 May. The patient had received both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

A 42-year-old male patient from East Siang died at the DCH in Pasighat on Thursday. He had tested positive through TrueNat at the flu clinic of BPGH in Pasighat on 7 June. His vaccination status is nil.

Meanwhile, 358 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in the state on Friday, with 138 of them being symptomatic.

Kurung Kumey reported the highest number of 59 Covid-19 cases, followed by 54 cases in the ICR and 43 cases in Changlang.

With 45 percent, Kurung Kumey has the highest positivity rate.

Also, 288 patients in various parts of the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday (see full bulletin)