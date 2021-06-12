C’lang DA to start vaccination drive for disabled

CHANGLANG, 11 Jun: In a bid to cover all the beneficiaries aged 45 and above in the district, the Changlang district administration is going to start a door-to-door vaccination drive for the differently-abled persons in the age group of 45 years and above, based on the list of the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS). Those who do not find their names on the IGNDPS list can also avail the vaccine by registering themselves on the link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1AQr0EC14 xlif7Qed7y6nxD6dgnaWqCH2O9UYNASsT1w/edit?usp=drivesdk. (DIPRO)