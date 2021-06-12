PAPL, Sikh community donate O2 concentrators

BHALUKPONG, 11 Jun: Tippi-based Platinum Alloys Pvt Ltd (PAPL) has donated four oxygen concentrators for use in the dedicated Covid care centre here in West Kameng district.

PAPL administrative officer Sheriff Nimasow, APRO Niksew Ramdasow and manager Ajay Das handed over the O2 concentrators to Bhalukpong SMO Dr Tage Neha, along with other relevant documents, in the presence of the chairman of the confederation of CBOs of Bhalukpong, Lama Sidisow.

DIPRO adds: Meanwhile, the Sikh community residing in Pasighat in East Siang district donated two oxygen concentrators to JDHS Dr D Raina, in the presence of DMO Dr Kaling Dai, MS Dr YR Darang and others.