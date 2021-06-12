Workers’ union seeks facility as BRO workers die of Covid-19

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The BRO Workers’ Union has asked the Border Roads Organization (BRO) to provide health facility to the workers after two workers from Tawang died of Covid-19.

The two workers died at the military hospital in Dahung in West Kameng district.

Initially, they had been admitted to Khando Drowa Sangmo Hospital in Tawang, but were referred to Dahung as their condition deteriorated.

One was working under the 125 RCC, Brokser, while the other was working under the 90 RCC, Jang.

BRO Workers’ Union president Leki Tsering mourned the death of the workers and called for better facilities for the workers.

He said that many workers are infected, and therefore the BRO should provide health facility to the workers and pay workers while they are in quarantine or are recovering from the virus.