DCC stages protests over hike in fuel prices

PASIGHAT, 11 Jun: Joining the nationwide protest by the All India Congress Committee over the spiralling rise in the prices of petrol and diesel, the East Siang District Congress Committee (DCC), led by its president Oni Tamuk, staged a protest at M/s Mamang Borang service station here on Friday.

“The petrol depots in Pasighat West constituency also witnessed such protests, led by Pasighat West BCC president Aarong Perme,” the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) informed in a release.

A similar protest was also held in Mebo, it said.

The APCC said that not more than 10 persons were allowed to take part in the protests, in keeping with the Covid SOPs.