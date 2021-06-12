AAPSU condemns grenade blast in AMSU office compound

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has strongly condemned the hand grenade blast that occurred inside the compound of the All Manipur Students’ Union’s (AMSU) office in Imphal on 8 June.

“The union strongly condemns such cowardly attack against a premier students’ organization of the Northeast region which has been tirelessly working for the indigenous people of Manipur since its very inception,” the AAPSU stated in a press release.

“Such attacks never serve any purpose but will only strengthen the resolve and zeal of the AMSU to work for the student community of Manipur,” it added.

Expressing solidarity with the AMSU, the AAPSU urged the Manipur government to take serious note of the incident and immediately arrest the culprit(s) involved in the attack.