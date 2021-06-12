Health dept to introduce 108 ambulance service

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: The health department is going to start 108 ambulance service soon in the state.

Informing about this, Health Minister Alo Libang on Friday said that preparation is underway to start the service by June-end. At present, the ambulance procured under the 108 service remains parked unused in Naharlagun, drawing the ire of the citizens.

“This 108 service will be run through a call centre and will be a 24/7 service. It will be fitted with first aid and lifesaving equipment, including oxygen. Drivers have to be trained and should have basic knowledge of lifesaving techniques. Guidelines have been set up by the government of India,” informed Libang.

He said that the service has not been started till now due to lack of trained drivers and emergency medical technicians.

“We have started training drivers and medical technicians on how to operate this ambulance service. The first-batch training is already completed and right now the last-batch training is ongoing. The call centre office is also being established in Itanagar,” said Libang.

The minister added that ambulances under the 108 service would be provided “based on population criteria.”