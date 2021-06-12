Changlang town declared containment zone

CHANGLANG, 11 Jun: Changlang town has been declared as a containment zone for a period of five days, from 14 to 18 June, in view of the increase in Covid positive cases in the township and to contain the spread of infection to neighbouring circles and subdivisions.

Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav in an order issued on Friday announced that all shops, commercial establishments, office establishments, etc, shall remain closed. However, on 12 and 13 June (Saturday and Sunday) the shops and markets will be allowed to open till 2 pm.

“Movement of people and private vehicles is prohibited, except those in emergency Covid-19 duty or essential services. Also, online delivery will remain operational during the lockdown period,” the order read. (DIPRO)