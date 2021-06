[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 11 Jun: The Ithumro Youth Association (IYA) from Hunli-Desali block distributed ration items to the 34 students from Hunli-Desali studying at Indira Gandhi Government College in Tezu (Lohit), here on Thursday.

The students had been stranded in Tezu due to the Covid-19 situation.

The IYA informed that the ration items were procured with donations received from Hunli-based 62 RCC GREF OC Kundan Kant and Amume Miso, who is a well-wisher of the IYA.