YouTuber Paras Singh gets bail

ITANAGAR, 11 Jun: Ludhiana (Punjab)-based YouTuber Paras Singh got bail from the sessions court in Yupia on Friday. He was in judicial custody since 27 May for his racial slur against MLA Ninong Ering and Arunachal.

SIT SP Rohit Rajbir Singh confirmed that the court has granted bail to Paras.

When contacted, Paras’ lawyer, advocate Rotom Vijay informed that the court has granted bail to Paras “with regular conditions like he has to support the police during investigation and has to be

present at the police station as and when called by the authority, and he must not leave the country during the bail period.”

The Punjab Police had arrested Paras on 26 May after a case had been registered against him for using racial slur against Ering. The YouTuber was also charged with inciting ill-will and hatred towards the people of the Northeastern state and calling Arunachal “part of China” in one of his YouTube videos.

More than 10 FIRs had been registered against Paras at different police stations of the state. A three-member special investigating team (SIT) from Arunachal had gone to Ludhiana and secured a three-day transit remand from a court there to bring the accused to Arunachal. Twenty-two-year-old Paras was brought to Arunachal on 27 May.