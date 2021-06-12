Partial relaxation in lockdown norms in U/Subansiri

DAPORIJO, 11 Jun: The Upper Subansiri district administration has announced partial relaxation in the Covid-19 lockdown norms in the district, with the approval of the state government, due to a gradual “decline in Covid-19 positivity rate.”

However, there will be some restrictions on the movement of people in public places and opening of shops, hotels, restaurants, etc, as the district is still not free from Covid-19.

As per the new order, there will be a total ban on movement of individuals in public places from 3 pm to 5 am, except for exemptions to emergency/essential services and departments and those going for vaccination.

Shops and all commercial establishments will be allowed to operate till 2 pm, and the government offices will also function till 2 pm.

Public transport services will be allowed to operate with 30 percent seating capacity, while the autorickshaws and taxis will be allowed to operate with one driver and two passengers, observing Covid-appropriate behaviour. Pillion riding has been totally banned, except when the pillion rider is a woman or a child.

“The restrictions will not be applicable to the emergency and essential services providers and departments, including shops dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder, pharmaceuticals, medicines and medical equipments, banks, ATMs, telecommunication, internet services, cable services, delivery of all essential goods through e-commerce, petrol pumps, LPG, certain construction activities, manufacturing of essential items,” the order said.

A maximum of 10 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and religious functions. Last rites-related gatherings will also not comprise more than 10 persons, the order said.

All religious places will remain closed till further orders. However, the religious head of a religious place or his representative may perform minimal religious rituals/prayers, it said.

The order, to be effective from 5 am of 12 June, will remain in force till further orders. (DIPRO)