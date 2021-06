KAMBA, 12 Jun: Members of the Kamba Bango Sports Association (KBSA), along with Kamba ADC Rujum Raksap, KBSA president Mukpak Kato and others carried out a cleanliness and plantation drive at the primary health centre here in West Siang district on Saturday.

Altogether 100 people, including senior citizens, youths and women’s wing members of the association took part in the drive.

The seeds for plantation were sponsored by RWD AE Nyomar Karbak. (DIPRO)