C’lang DA starts free online coaching for competitive exams

CHANGLANG, 12 Jun: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav, in collaboration with the India Foundation for Education Transformation, has started a free online coaching facility for competitive examinations such as NEET, JEE, BEd, PMT, CLAT, etc.

Interested students need to fill a Google form by clicking on the link https://forms.gle/jgQjdq2T3hcQRK189.

Students will be given subject-specific tuitions, based on the requirements they mention in the Google form.

The initiative is aimed at helping underprivileged students of the district get access to quality preparation.

For this initiative, volunteer tutors/mentors are being invited from across the country. Interested students can go to https://forms.gle/DLmi6soxa5cFsQqh8 and submit the required details. (DIPRO)